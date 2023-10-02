Shah Rukh Khan’s multi-language blockbuster Jawan has now cachieved another milestone as the film crossed ₹600 crore mark in India business. Speaking of the Jawan's world wide collection, the film has minted ₹1068.58 crores globally. As per Sacnilk.com, early estimates show that the film earned ₹8.80 crore on Day 25 which takes the total collection in India to ₹604.25 crore.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan hit the big screen on 7 September and earned ₹75 crore on the first day itself. The success trajectory continued unabated, with the film amassing an impressive ₹389.88 crore in its opening week. By the end of second week, the film earned ₹136.1 crore, ₹55.92 crore by end of week 3 week.

Speaking about Bollywood films, the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time is Aamir Khan’s Dangar, with nearly ₹2,000 crore minted worldwide of which ₹1,305 crore came from China.

Jawan outlines “the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". It stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. The film also stars Nayanthara, Deepika, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya who bring depth and strength to the characters in the film.

Meanwhile, recently, director Atlee took to Instagram to celebrate the completion of a decade in the Indian film industry where he shared posters of his five feature films including Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, Bigil and Jawan.

In the post, the filmmaker expressed his gratitude and extended his heartfelt thanks to the film's cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Amy Jackson, Kajal Agarwal and numerous others including fans, producers, music directors among others

