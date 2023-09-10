Jawan Box Office collection Day 3: SRK's film crosses ₹200 crore mark in just 3 days. Check latest earnings here2 min read 10 Sep 2023, 09:19 AM IST
Jawan Box Office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' crosses ₹200 crore at the box office in just 3 days of release.
Jawan Box Office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film ‘Jawan’ is roaring at the Box office with the film has now crossed ₹200 crore in just three days of its release. As per the Sacnilk.com, early estimates show that the film minted ₹74.50 crore nett in India in all languages. As per the report, Hindi language minted ₹66 crore nett, Tamil language earned ₹5 crore nett while the Telugu earned ₹3.5 crore nett on Day 3.