comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 08 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.55 -0.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 240.35 2.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 583.45 0.72%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,624.05 0.82%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.15 2.02%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Jawan Box Office collection Day 3: SRK's film crosses 200 crore mark in just 3 days. Check latest earnings here
Back

Jawan Box Office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film ‘Jawan’ is roaring at the Box office with the film has now crossed 200 crore in just three days of its release. As per the Sacnilk.com, early estimates show that the film minted 74.50 crore nett in India in all languages. As per the report, Hindi language minted 66 crore nett, Tamil language earned 5 crore nett while the Telugu earned 3.5 crore nett on Day 3.

With this, the total earning of the film in three days stand at 202.73 crore nett in India, Sacnilk.com report stated. 

Also Read: Ridhi Dogra's Kaveri Amma role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan movie becomes a meme trend, fans say ‘When SRK called you…’

Since its release on 7 September, Jawan witnessed a grand opening of 74.5 crore, while the second day on Friday saw a decline with 53 crore collections. 

Speaking of Day 4 expectations, as per the report, the film may see a massive jump and collect 80.00 crore nett, taking it closer to 300 crore mark. As per Sacnilk.com report, the film may earn 282.73 crore by the end of Day 4. 

Also Read: Jawan vs Gadar 2 vs Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1: Who won the race - SRK, Sunny Deol or Rajinikanth?

The fans are heaping praises for the film. Anand Mahindra too couldn't resist posting about Jawan's massive success. “All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it's time to declare @iamsrk a natural resource…" he tweeted.

Also Read: Work from 'Theatres' or 'Home'? Shah Rukh's 'Jawan' fever pulls Bengaluru WFH employee to open laptop during screening

Directed by Atlee, the film stars SRK alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Actor Deepika Padukone is seen in a special appearance role. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra.

The film outlines the story of a man set out to correct the wrongs of the society and true to the brief, Shah Rukh Khan is many things in the film that sometimes blurs the line between reel and real with its meta commentary. During the film, the loudest of the cheers were reserved for a dialogue which was also revealed in the trailer, when Shah Rukh's character says “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar." The audience erupted with joy at the punchline, as they tried to relate it to his son Aryan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan was later acquitted in 2021. Moreover, the film also touches upon issues like government apathy, corruption, farmers suicide, a healthcare system in shambles, faulty army weapons and dangerous factories set near residential areas. In one of the key scenes, the hero also urges the common people to vote sensibly.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 10 Sep 2023, 09:23 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App