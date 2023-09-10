Jawan Box Office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film ‘Jawan’ is roaring at the Box office with the film has now crossed ₹200 crore in just three days of its release. As per the Sacnilk.com, early estimates show that the film minted ₹74.50 crore nett in India in all languages. As per the report, Hindi language minted ₹66 crore nett, Tamil language earned ₹5 crore nett while the Telugu earned ₹3.5 crore nett on Day 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this, the total earning of the film in three days stand at ₹202.73 crore nett in India, Sacnilk.com report stated.

Since its release on 7 September, Jawan witnessed a grand opening of ₹74.5 crore, while the second day on Friday saw a decline with ₹53 crore collections.

Speaking of Day 4 expectations, as per the report, the film may see a massive jump and collect ₹80.00 crore nett, taking it closer to ₹300 crore mark. As per Sacnilk.com report, the film may earn ₹282.73 crore by the end of Day 4.

The fans are heaping praises for the film. Anand Mahindra too couldn't resist posting about Jawan's massive success. "All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it's time to declare @iamsrk a natural resource…" he tweeted.

Directed by Atlee, the film stars SRK alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Actor Deepika Padukone is seen in a special appearance role. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra.

The film outlines the story of a man set out to correct the wrongs of the society and true to the brief, Shah Rukh Khan is many things in the film that sometimes blurs the line between reel and real with its meta commentary. During the film, the loudest of the cheers were reserved for a dialogue which was also revealed in the trailer, when Shah Rukh's character says “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar." The audience erupted with joy at the punchline, as they tried to relate it to his son Aryan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan was later acquitted in 2021. Moreover, the film also touches upon issues like government apathy, corruption, farmers suicide, a healthcare system in shambles, faulty army weapons and dangerous factories set near residential areas. In one of the key scenes, the hero also urges the common people to vote sensibly.