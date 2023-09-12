Jawan Box Office collection Day 5 numbers are in. Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie is proving to be a blockbuster hit. Within just five days of its release, the film has amassed an impressive ₹316.16 crore in India, as per the net collection reports.

The film kicked off with a bang on its first day, earning ₹75 crore. Although the collections experienced a dip on the second day, coming in at ₹53.23 crore, the weekend proved to be extraordinarily successful. The film netted ₹77.83 crore on its third day and peaked at ₹80.1 crore on the first Sunday. Early estimates suggest that the film has pulled in ₹30 crore on its first Monday.

Despite the weekday drop, Jawan shows no signs of slowing down. According to data regarding Jawan Day 6 advance booking, the film has already earned ₹6.19 crore, as per early estimates. A total of 265,522 tickets have been sold for 18,315 shows, indicating a strong and sustained interest in the film.

The numbers offer a telling story of the film's reception and its potential for a long and prosperous run at the box office. The initial five days have set a high benchmark, not just for Jawan but for the industry as a whole. The sixth day's advance bookings seem to reaffirm the film's appeal, and it remains to be seen how the rest of the week unfolds.