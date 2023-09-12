Jawan Box Office collection Day 5: Steady numbers after a historic weekend; check Day 6 advance booking data1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Jawan Box Office collection Day 5: Numbers look really impressive for Shah Rukh Khan's new movie.
Jawan Box Office collection Day 5 numbers are in. Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie is proving to be a blockbuster hit. Within just five days of its release, the film has amassed an impressive ₹316.16 crore in India, as per the net collection reports.
Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company of the Atlee movie, earlier shared that Shah Rukh Khan’s movie had earned over ₹520 crore (worldwide gross) in just four days. To give a comparative view, SRK’s earlier all-time-blockbuster Pathaan minted ₹429 crore (worldwide gross) during the same period.
Jawan vs Gadar 2
Also, in terms of the domestic Box Office collection, Sunny Deol’s blockbuster Gadar 2 earned ₹228.98 crore in five days. Jawan, however, is well behind Baahubali 2, which earned ₹443 crore in India in five days.
Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.