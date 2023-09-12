Jawan Box Office collection Day 5 numbers are in. Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie is proving to be a blockbuster hit. Within just five days of its release, the film has amassed an impressive ₹316.16 crore in India, as per the net collection reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film kicked off with a bang on its first day, earning ₹75 crore. Although the collections experienced a dip on the second day, coming in at ₹53.23 crore, the weekend proved to be extraordinarily successful. The film netted ₹77.83 crore on its third day and peaked at ₹80.1 crore on the first Sunday. Early estimates suggest that the film has pulled in ₹30 crore on its first Monday.

Despite the weekday drop, Jawan shows no signs of slowing down. According to data regarding Jawan Day 6 advance booking, the film has already earned ₹6.19 crore, as per early estimates. A total of 265,522 tickets have been sold for 18,315 shows, indicating a strong and sustained interest in the film.

The numbers offer a telling story of the film's reception and its potential for a long and prosperous run at the box office. The initial five days have set a high benchmark, not just for Jawan but for the industry as a whole. The sixth day's advance bookings seem to reaffirm the film's appeal, and it remains to be seen how the rest of the week unfolds.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company of the Atlee movie, earlier shared that Shah Rukh Khan's movie had earned over ₹520 crore (worldwide gross) in just four days. To give a comparative view, SRK's earlier all-time-blockbuster Pathaan minted ₹429 crore (worldwide gross) during the same period.

Jawan vs Gadar 2 Also, in terms of the domestic Box Office collection, Sunny Deol's blockbuster Gadar 2 earned ₹228.98 crore in five days. Jawan, however, is well behind Baahubali 2, which earned ₹443 crore in India in five days.