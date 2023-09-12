Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Jawan Box Office collection Day 5: Steady numbers after a historic weekend; check Day 6 advance booking data

Jawan Box Office collection Day 5: Steady numbers after a historic weekend; check Day 6 advance booking data

1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Jawan Box Office collection Day 5: Numbers look really impressive for Shah Rukh Khan's new movie.

Jawan Box Office collection Day 5: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has delivered back-to-back blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Jawan Box Office collection Day 5 numbers are in. Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie is proving to be a blockbuster hit. Within just five days of its release, the film has amassed an impressive 316.16 crore in India, as per the net collection reports.

The film kicked off with a bang on its first day, earning 75 crore. Although the collections experienced a dip on the second day, coming in at 53.23 crore, the weekend proved to be extraordinarily successful. The film netted 77.83 crore on its third day and peaked at 80.1 crore on the first Sunday. Early estimates suggest that the film has pulled in 30 crore on its first Monday.

Also Read: If I had a son: Saira Banu opens up about her fondness for Shah Rukh Khan

Despite the weekday drop, Jawan shows no signs of slowing down. According to data regarding Jawan Day 6 advance booking, the film has already earned 6.19 crore, as per early estimates. A total of 265,522 tickets have been sold for 18,315 shows, indicating a strong and sustained interest in the film.

The numbers offer a telling story of the film's reception and its potential for a long and prosperous run at the box office. The initial five days have set a high benchmark, not just for Jawan but for the industry as a whole. The sixth day's advance bookings seem to reaffirm the film's appeal, and it remains to be seen how the rest of the week unfolds.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company of the Atlee movie, earlier shared that Shah Rukh Khan’s movie had earned over 520 crore (worldwide gross) in just four days. To give a comparative view, SRK’s earlier all-time-blockbuster Pathaan minted 429 crore (worldwide gross) during the same period.

Also Read: Shah Rukh's 'Jawan' fever pulls Bengaluru WFH employee to open laptop during screening

Jawan vs Gadar 2

Also, in terms of the domestic Box Office collection, Sunny Deol’s blockbuster Gadar 2 earned 228.98 crore in five days. Jawan, however, is well behind Baahubali 2, which earned 443 crore in India in five days.

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST
