Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Jawan' has been raking in impressive numbers since its first-day release. As per the latest data, the movie has collected a whopping ₹368.38 crore in its first week at the Indian box office.

The film kicked off its journey with a bang, bringing in ₹75 crore on its opening day. Of this, Hindi versions contributed ₹65.5 crore, Tamil ₹5.5 crore, and Telugu ₹4 crore. The collection saw a dip of 29.03%, earning ₹53.23 crore. Here, Hindi accounted for ₹46.23 crore, Tamil ₹3.87 crore, and Telugu ₹3.13 crore.

Bouncing back, 'Jawan' pulled in ₹77.83 crore, marking a 46.21% increase. The Hindi collection was ₹68.72 crore, Tamil ₹5.34 crore, and Telugu ₹3.77 crore. Maintaining the momentum, the film collected ₹80.1 crore, a slight increase of 2.92%. The Hindi versions contributed ₹71.63 crore, Tamil ₹5 crore, and Telugu ₹3.47 crore.

Starting the week, the collections dropped sharply by 58.90%, settling at ₹32.92 crore. Hindi versions fetched ₹30.5 crore, Tamil ₹1.3 crore, and Telugu ₹1.12 crore. A further decline of 21.02% was observed, with a collection of ₹26 crore. Here, Hindi accounted for ₹24 crore, Tamil ₹1.05 crore, and Telugu ₹0.95 crore.

The collection dropped again, this time by 10.38%, amounting to ₹23.3 crore. The Hindi collection was ₹21.5 crore, Tamil ₹0.95 crore, and Telugu ₹0.85 crore. In its first week, the total collection has been ₹368.38 crore, with the Hindi versions alone contributing ₹328.08 crore, Tamil ₹23.01 crore, and Telugu ₹17.29 crore.