Jawan Box Office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie sells over 1.8 lakh tickets in Day 8 advance booking1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Jawan Box Office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's movie has been earning ₹100 crore on a daily average.
Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Jawan' has been raking in impressive numbers since its first-day release. As per the latest data, the movie has collected a whopping ₹368.38 crore in its first week at the Indian box office.
Meanwhile, Red Chillies Entertainment shared the worldwide gross collection of the movie for Day 6. “Here comes the Baap of the box office!" posted Gauri Khan’s movie production company while sharing that Jawan had minted ₹621.12 crore in six days.
For Day 8 advance booking, SRK’s movie has already sold 1,82,975 tickets, securing ₹4.18 crore. There will be 18,019 shows running across the country even on Day 8.
Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.