Business News/ Industry / Media/  Jawan Box Office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie sells over 1.8 lakh tickets in Day 8 advance booking

Jawan Box Office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie sells over 1.8 lakh tickets in Day 8 advance booking

1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 09:25 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Jawan Box Office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's movie has been earning 100 crore on a daily average.

Jawan Box Office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan has delivered two back-to-back blockbusters in 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Jawan' has been raking in impressive numbers since its first-day release. As per the latest data, the movie has collected a whopping 368.38 crore in its first week at the Indian box office.

The film kicked off its journey with a bang, bringing in 75 crore on its opening day. Of this, Hindi versions contributed 65.5 crore, Tamil 5.5 crore, and Telugu 4 crore. The collection saw a dip of 29.03%, earning 53.23 crore. Here, Hindi accounted for 46.23 crore, Tamil 3.87 crore, and Telugu 3.13 crore.

Bouncing back, 'Jawan' pulled in 77.83 crore, marking a 46.21% increase. The Hindi collection was 68.72 crore, Tamil 5.34 crore, and Telugu 3.77 crore. Maintaining the momentum, the film collected 80.1 crore, a slight increase of 2.92%. The Hindi versions contributed 71.63 crore, Tamil 5 crore, and Telugu 3.47 crore.

Starting the week, the collections dropped sharply by 58.90%, settling at 32.92 crore. Hindi versions fetched 30.5 crore, Tamil 1.3 crore, and Telugu 1.12 crore. A further decline of 21.02% was observed, with a collection of 26 crore. Here, Hindi accounted for 24 crore, Tamil 1.05 crore, and Telugu 0.95 crore.

The collection dropped again, this time by 10.38%, amounting to 23.3 crore. The Hindi collection was 21.5 crore, Tamil 0.95 crore, and Telugu 0.85 crore. In its first week, the total collection has been 368.38 crore, with the Hindi versions alone contributing 328.08 crore, Tamil 23.01 crore, and Telugu 17.29 crore.

Meanwhile, Red Chillies Entertainment shared the worldwide gross collection of the movie for Day 6. “Here comes the Baap of the box office!" posted Gauri Khan’s movie production company while sharing that Jawan had minted 621.12 crore in six days.

For Day 8 advance booking, SRK’s movie has already sold 1,82,975 tickets, securing 4.18 crore. There will be 18,019 shows running across the country even on Day 8.

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
