Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' has been raking in impressive numbers since its first-day release. As per the latest data, the movie has collected a whopping ₹368.38 crore in its first week at the Indian box office.

The film kicked off its journey with a bang, bringing in ₹75 crore on its opening day. Of this, Hindi versions contributed ₹65.5 crore, Tamil ₹5.5 crore, and Telugu ₹4 crore. The collection saw a dip of 29.03%, earning ₹53.23 crore. Here, Hindi accounted for ₹46.23 crore, Tamil ₹3.87 crore, and Telugu ₹3.13 crore.

Bouncing back, 'Jawan' pulled in ₹77.83 crore, marking a 46.21% increase. The Hindi collection was ₹68.72 crore, Tamil ₹5.34 crore, and Telugu ₹3.77 crore. Maintaining the momentum, the film collected ₹80.1 crore, a slight increase of 2.92%. The Hindi versions contributed ₹71.63 crore, Tamil ₹5 crore, and Telugu ₹3.47 crore.

Starting the week, the collections dropped sharply by 58.90%, settling at ₹32.92 crore. Hindi versions fetched ₹30.5 crore, Tamil ₹1.3 crore, and Telugu ₹1.12 crore. A further decline of 21.02% was observed, with a collection of ₹26 crore. Here, Hindi accounted for ₹24 crore, Tamil ₹1.05 crore, and Telugu ₹0.95 crore.

The collection dropped again, this time by 10.38%, amounting to ₹23.3 crore. The Hindi collection was ₹21.5 crore, Tamil ₹0.95 crore, and Telugu ₹0.85 crore. In its first week, the total collection has been ₹368.38 crore, with the Hindi versions alone contributing ₹328.08 crore, Tamil ₹23.01 crore, and Telugu ₹17.29 crore.

Meanwhile, Red Chillies Entertainment shared the worldwide gross collection of the movie for Day 6. "Here comes the Baap of the box office!" posted Gauri Khan's movie production company while sharing that Jawan had minted ₹621.12 crore in six days.

For Day 8 advance booking, SRK’s movie has already sold 1,82,975 tickets, securing ₹4.18 crore. There will be 18,019 shows running across the country even on Day 8.