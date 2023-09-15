Jawan Box Office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' earns ₹368.38 crore in its first week at the Indian box office. It is set to touch ₹400 crore soon.

Jawan Box Office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' has been roaring at the Box office since its release on 7 September. The film has been collecting impressive numbers since its opening day. As per the latest data, the movie has collected a whopping ₹368.38 crore in its first week at the Indian box office and is set to touch ₹400 crore mark soon.

Speaking of Jawan's Day 8 collection, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film may earn ₹18 crore in Hindi language. The estimates fior Telugu and Tamil are not yet out. Taking the Hindi collection, the total earning of the film on Day 8 stands at ₹386.28 crore, as per report.

On it's opening day, Jawan witnessed a grand opening of ₹74.5 crore, while the second day on Friday saw a decline with ₹53 crore collections. On 14 September, Red Chillies Entertainment also shared the worldwide gross collection of the movie for Day 7. "A storm called Jawan has taken over the world" posted the production company while sharing that Jawan had minted ₹660.03 crore worldwide.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the movie features Shah Rukh in the role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. The film also Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Actor Deepika Padukone is seen in a special appearance role. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra.

The movie highlights various social and political issues through the story. During the film, the loudest of the cheers were reserved for a dialogue which was also revealed in the trailer, when Shah Rukh's character says "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar."

Film's dialogue writer Sumit Arora has revealed that the now famous dialogue wasn't part of the script initially. Many fans on social media have linked the dialogue, which was spoken by the superstar's character Vikram Rathore in the climax, as a response to the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case in October 2021. Aryan was granted bail after spending 25 days in jail and later given a clean chit.

"It’s a story that will make you believe in the magic of movie making. That line was never there in our draft originally. The ‘moment’ where SRK sir’s character says the line was always there and we all knew that it is a powerful moment even without a dialogue. But while shooting, it was felt that there should be a line, that this guy should say something," the writer said in a statement as quoted by PTI.

"I was there on the set, so I was called in, and the first words that came out of my mouth given the situation were: 'bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar'. It felt like the most obvious and most apt thing he should say at that moment. It just fits (in). Director Atlee and SRK sir both felt it’s correct and the shot was taken," he added.