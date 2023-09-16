Jawan Box Office collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie achieves another milestone; massive advance booking for Day 101 min read 16 Sep 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Jawan Box Office collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie achieved another milestone on September 15, with strong advance booking on Day 10.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been on a roller-coaster ride at the Indian Box Office over the past nine days. However, on September 15, it achieved another milestone as it entered the 400-crore club in India. The movie had an explosive start, pulling in ₹75 crore on its first day, with Hindi contributing ₹65.5 crore, followed by Tamil and Telugu at ₹5.5 crore and ₹4 crore, respectively.