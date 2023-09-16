Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been on a roller-coaster ride at the Indian Box Office over the past nine days. However, on September 15, it achieved another milestone as it entered the 400-crore club in India. The movie had an explosive start, pulling in ₹75 crore on its first day, with Hindi contributing ₹65.5 crore, followed by Tamil and Telugu at ₹5.5 crore and ₹4 crore, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the excitement dimmed a little on the second day with a net collection of ₹53.23 crore, marking a drop of 29.03%. The movie managed to bounce back remarkably well on the first Saturday and Sunday, raking in ₹77.83 crore and ₹80.1 crore, respectively. Hindi continued to be the driving force behind these numbers.

Also Read: Jawan press conference: Shah Rukh Khan gets overwhelmed by fans' reactions The start of the working week wasn't as generous. On the first Monday, the movie saw a steep decline of nearly 59% in its earnings, managing to secure only ₹32.92 crore. The downward trend continued through the week, with the film netting ₹26 crore and ₹23.2 crore on the first Tuesday and Wednesday. The second Thursday brought in ₹21.6 crore, showing a modest decline of 6.9% from the previous day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total for the first week stood at a robust ₹389.88 crore, and early estimates for the second Friday indicate an additional ₹21 crore, taking the grand total to ₹410.88 crore.

Jawan advance booking Day 10 Jawan's advance booking for Day 10 has generated an impressive total gross of approximately ₹9.95 crore across India. The film, which is available in multiple formats and languages, has shown particular strength in the Hindi 2D category, amassing around ₹8.9 crore with 296,437 tickets sold.

Also Read: ‘Jawan is indeed about…’: Read Shah Rukh Khan's response to fan's daughter Other formats like IMAX and 4DX also attracted attention, pulling in ₹33.56 lakh and ₹8.21 lakh respectively. In terms of regional languages, the Tamil and Telugu 2D versions contributed ₹31.01 lakh and ₹22.97 lakh. With 14,793 shows planned, Jawan seems poised for a strong Box Office performance on its 10th day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}