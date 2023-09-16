Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Jawan Box Office collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie achieves another milestone; massive advance booking for Day 10

1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 10:32 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Jawan Box Office collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie achieved another milestone on September 15, with strong advance booking on Day 10.

Jawan Box Office collection Day 9: The cast and the crew of the movie at Jawan Press Conference

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been on a roller-coaster ride at the Indian Box Office over the past nine days. However, on September 15, it achieved another milestone as it entered the 400-crore club in India. The movie had an explosive start, pulling in 75 crore on its first day, with Hindi contributing 65.5 crore, followed by Tamil and Telugu at 5.5 crore and 4 crore, respectively.

However, the excitement dimmed a little on the second day with a net collection of 53.23 crore, marking a drop of 29.03%. The movie managed to bounce back remarkably well on the first Saturday and Sunday, raking in 77.83 crore and 80.1 crore, respectively. Hindi continued to be the driving force behind these numbers.

Also Read: Jawan press conference: Shah Rukh Khan gets overwhelmed by fans' reactions

The start of the working week wasn't as generous. On the first Monday, the movie saw a steep decline of nearly 59% in its earnings, managing to secure only 32.92 crore. The downward trend continued through the week, with the film netting 26 crore and 23.2 crore on the first Tuesday and Wednesday. The second Thursday brought in 21.6 crore, showing a modest decline of 6.9% from the previous day.

The total for the first week stood at a robust 389.88 crore, and early estimates for the second Friday indicate an additional 21 crore, taking the grand total to 410.88 crore.

Jawan advance booking Day 10

Jawan's advance booking for Day 10 has generated an impressive total gross of approximately 9.95 crore across India. The film, which is available in multiple formats and languages, has shown particular strength in the Hindi 2D category, amassing around 8.9 crore with 296,437 tickets sold.

Also Read: ‘Jawan is indeed about…’: Read Shah Rukh Khan's response to fan's daughter

Other formats like IMAX and 4DX also attracted attention, pulling in 33.56 lakh and 8.21 lakh respectively. In terms of regional languages, the Tamil and Telugu 2D versions contributed 31.01 lakh and 22.97 lakh. With 14,793 shows planned, Jawan seems poised for a strong Box Office performance on its 10th day.

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 10:32 AM IST
