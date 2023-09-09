Jawan Box Office collection: ₹200 crore in just 3 days; SRK’s movie sells over 11 lakh tickets in advance booking1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 08:43 AM IST
Jawan Box Office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is expected to earn nearly ₹200 crore in the first three days, with a strong comeback expected on Day 3.
Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie "Jawan" has made waves at the Box Office, amassing a total of ₹197.50 crore within its first three days of release. Released in multiple languages, the movie has experienced a rollercoaster of earnings over these initial days.
