Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie "Jawan" has made waves at the Box Office, amassing a total of ₹197.50 crore within its first three days of release. Released in multiple languages, the movie has experienced a rollercoaster of earnings over these initial days.

Day 1: Grand opening

On its first day, which fell on a Thursday, "Jawan" garnered an impressive ₹74.5 crore. The earnings were divided among various languages, with the Hindi version contributing ₹65.5 crore, the Tamil version adding ₹5.3 crore, and the Telugu version bringing in ₹3.7 crore.

Day 2: The drop

The second day, a Friday, saw a decline in the film's earnings. The total collection for the day was ₹53 crore, marking a decrease of approximately 28.86% compared to the opening day. The Hindi version accounted for ₹47 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions contributed ₹3.5 crore and ₹2.5 crore, respectively. It's worth noting that these figures are based on rough data.

Day 3: The bounce-back

On the third day, which was a Saturday, the film is expected to make a comeback with a projected earning of around ₹70 crore. This suggests that the movie is still a strong contender at the box office, despite the fluctuations in its daily earnings. As per Sacnilk, over 11 lakh tickets have been sold for the third day of Jawan while Day 3 is all set to host over 20,000 shows.

Anand Mahindra could not resist posting about Jawan's massive success.

“All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it's time to declare @iamsrk a natural resource…" he tweeted.

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.