Fri Sep 08 2023 15:59:35
Jawan Box Office collection: 200 crore in just 3 days; SRK's movie sells over 11 lakh tickets in advance booking
Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie "Jawan" has made waves at the Box Office, amassing a total of 197.50 crore within its first three days of release. Released in multiple languages, the movie has experienced a rollercoaster of earnings over these initial days.

Day 1: Grand opening

On its first day, which fell on a Thursday, "Jawan" garnered an impressive 74.5 crore. The earnings were divided among various languages, with the Hindi version contributing 65.5 crore, the Tamil version adding 5.3 crore, and the Telugu version bringing in 3.7 crore.

Day 2: The drop

The second day, a Friday, saw a decline in the film's earnings. The total collection for the day was 53 crore, marking a decrease of approximately 28.86% compared to the opening day. The Hindi version accounted for 47 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions contributed 3.5 crore and 2.5 crore, respectively. It's worth noting that these figures are based on rough data.

Also Read: ‘Declare Shah Rukh Khan a natural resource…’: Anand Mahindra cheers as Jawan breaks box office records

Day 3: The bounce-back

On the third day, which was a Saturday, the film is expected to make a comeback with a projected earning of around 70 crore. This suggests that the movie is still a strong contender at the box office, despite the fluctuations in its daily earnings. As per Sacnilk, over 11 lakh tickets have been sold for the third day of Jawan while Day 3 is all set to host over 20,000 shows.

Also Read: Ridhi Dogra's Kaveri Amma role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan movie becomes a meme trend, fans say ‘When SRK called you…’

Anand Mahindra could not resist posting about Jawan's massive success.

“All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it's time to declare @iamsrk a natural resource…" he tweeted.

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 09 Sep 2023, 08:43 AM IST
