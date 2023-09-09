Hello User
Jawan Box Office collection: 200 crore in just 3 days; SRK's movie sells over 11 lakh tickets in advance booking

Jawan Box Office collection: 200 crore in just 3 days; SRK’s movie sells over 11 lakh tickets in advance booking

1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 08:43 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Jawan Box Office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is expected to earn nearly 200 crore in the first three days, with a strong comeback expected on Day 3.

Jawan Box Office collection: Day 3 is all set to host over 20,000 shows.

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie "Jawan" has made waves at the Box Office, amassing a total of 197.50 crore within its first three days of release. Released in multiple languages, the movie has experienced a rollercoaster of earnings over these initial days.

Day 1: Grand opening

On its first day, which fell on a Thursday, "Jawan" garnered an impressive 74.5 crore. The earnings were divided among various languages, with the Hindi version contributing 65.5 crore, the Tamil version adding 5.3 crore, and the Telugu version bringing in 3.7 crore.

Day 2: The drop

The second day, a Friday, saw a decline in the film's earnings. The total collection for the day was 53 crore, marking a decrease of approximately 28.86% compared to the opening day. The Hindi version accounted for 47 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions contributed 3.5 crore and 2.5 crore, respectively. It's worth noting that these figures are based on rough data.

Day 3: The bounce-back

On the third day, which was a Saturday, the film is expected to make a comeback with a projected earning of around 70 crore. This suggests that the movie is still a strong contender at the box office, despite the fluctuations in its daily earnings. As per Sacnilk, over 11 lakh tickets have been sold for the third day of Jawan while Day 3 is all set to host over 20,000 shows.

Anand Mahindra could not resist posting about Jawan's massive success.

“All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it's time to declare @iamsrk a natural resource…" he tweeted.

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 09 Sep 2023, 08:43 AM IST
