Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi has surpassed the ₹500 crore mark across all languages in just 13 days since its release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, early estimates suggest that the film directed by Atlee collected ₹14.18 crore on September 19, bringing its total to ₹508.06 crore.

Jawan was released in theatres on Janmashtami, September 7 and achieved a record-breaking opening day collection of ₹75 crore in India. It continued to perform exceptionally well, reaching ₹80 crore in a single day on September 10. By the end of its first week, it had already earned ₹389 crore and it has now crossed the ₹500 crore mark before completing its second week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan enters US top 5 in Box Office collection This places Jawan as the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film in India, after Pathaan, Baahubali: The Conclusion and Gadar 2. Moreover, it recently surpassed the Hindi collections of KGF Chapter 2. Jawan has grossed ₹883 crore at the worldwide box office, as reported on the film's official Instagram page.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the film's ₹500 crore feat during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at his home. Later in the evening, he attended Mukesh Ambani's celebrations at Antilia, where he was seen posing with his family, including wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, younger son AbRam Khan and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber.

Also read: Jawan Box Office collection Day 10: SRK’s blockbuster refuses to slow down; check advance booking numbers for Day 11 Shah Rukh Khan's success streak in 2023 continues with two massive hits, Pathaan and Jawan. At Jawan success event, talking about his upcoming release Dunki, he said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release Dunki. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid," as reported by HT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}