Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi has surpassed the ₹500 crore mark across all languages in just 13 days since its release.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, early estimates suggest that the film directed by Atlee collected ₹14.18 crore on September 19, bringing its total to ₹508.06 crore.
Jawan was released in theatres on Janmashtami, September 7 and achieved a record-breaking opening day collection of ₹75 crore in India. It continued to perform exceptionally well, reaching ₹80 crore in a single day on September 10. By the end of its first week, it had already earned ₹389 crore and it has now crossed the ₹500 crore mark before completing its second week.
This places Jawan as the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film in India, after Pathaan, Baahubali: The Conclusion and Gadar 2. Moreover, it recently surpassed the Hindi collections of KGF Chapter 2. Jawan has grossed ₹883 crore at the worldwide box office, as reported on the film's official Instagram page.
Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the film's ₹500 crore feat during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at his home. Later in the evening, he attended Mukesh Ambani's celebrations at Antilia, where he was seen posing with his family, including wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, younger son AbRam Khan and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber.
Shah Rukh Khan's success streak in 2023 continues with two massive hits, Pathaan and Jawan. At Jawan success event, talking about his upcoming release Dunki, he said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release Dunki. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid," as reported by HT.
Directed by Atlee, Jawan marked the Hindi film debut of Nayanthara and features Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo, along with Sanjay Dutt in a brief appearance. The film cast includes Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.