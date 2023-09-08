Jawan box office: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan which released on 7 Sptember has not only scripted history in domestic market but also in international markets. Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X has said that Jawan has created havoc in international markets on Day 1. Citing Exclusive data, he said that the film debuts at Number 1 spot in Australia and New Zealand while the film is on Number 3 in Germany. Speaking of the film's collection, in Australia the film collected ₹2.11 crore, while in New Zealand it collected ₹39.13 lakhs. In Germany, the day 1 collection is ₹1.30 crore while in UK it is ₹2.16 crore.

Speaking of Jawan's India business, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the action-thriller is anticipated to amass a staggering ₹75 crore on its opening day across all language. As per the report, the film is expected to collect ₹65 crore in Hindi language, and ₹5 crore each in Tamil and Telugu languages. As per the report, the film may earn ₹21.62 crore on Day 2.

The film stars SRK alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Actor Deepika Padukone is seen in a special appearance role. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra.

On the release day, theatres were jam-packed since morning. In fact, SRK fans flocked to Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre at 6 am to watch the first-day-first-show. A fan page dedicated to SRK shared a video in which could be se seen chanting "India ki shaan Shah Rukh Khan" in unison. The caption on the post read, "Its 5:35AM in the morning and we have started celebration for our historic 6AM and its MASS HYSTERIA as welcome the KING to the big screen."

Shah Rukh took notice of the tweet and replied, “Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theatre. Big love and thanks."