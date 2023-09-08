Jawan box office: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan which released on 7 Sptember has not only scripted history in domestic market but also in international markets. Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X has said that Jawan has created havoc in international markets on Day 1. Citing Exclusive data, he said that the film debuts at Number 1 spot in Australia and New Zealand while the film is on Number 3 in Germany. Speaking of the film's collection, in Australia the film collected ₹2.11 crore, while in New Zealand it collected ₹39.13 lakhs. In Germany, the day 1 collection is ₹1.30 crore while in UK it is ₹2.16 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of Jawan's India business, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the action-thriller is anticipated to amass a staggering ₹75 crore on its opening day across all language. As per the report, the film is expected to collect ₹65 crore in Hindi language, and ₹5 crore each in Tamil and Telugu languages. As per the report, the film may earn ₹21.62 crore on Day 2.

Also Read: As Jawan scripts history, Shah Rukh Khan's old video on people sending him box office numbers surfaces 'I make films…' The film stars SRK alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Actor Deepika Padukone is seen in a special appearance role. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the release day, theatres were jam-packed since morning. In fact, SRK fans flocked to Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre at 6 am to watch the first-day-first-show. A fan page dedicated to SRK shared a video in which could be se seen chanting "India ki shaan Shah Rukh Khan" in unison. The caption on the post read, "Its 5:35AM in the morning and we have started celebration for our historic 6AM and its MASS HYSTERIA as welcome the KING to the big screen."

Shah Rukh took notice of the tweet and replied, “Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theatre. Big love and thanks."

Speaking about the film, ‘Jawan’ outlines the story of a man set out to correct the wrongs of the society and true to the brief, Shah Rukh Khan is many things in the film that sometimes blurs the line between reel and real with its meta commentary. During the film, the loudest of the cheers were reserved for a dialogue which was also revealed in the trailer, when Shah Rukh's character says “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar." The audience erupted with joy at the punchline, as they tried to relate it to his son Aryan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan was later acquitted in 2021. Moreover, the film also touches upon issues like government apathy, corruption, farmers suicide, a healthcare system in shambles, faulty army weapons and dangerous factories set near residential areas. In one of the key scenes, the hero also urges the common people to vote sensibly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}