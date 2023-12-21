Jawan, Rana Naidu, Leo dominate Netflix viewing in 2023
Indian films and series consistently appeared in the Global Top 10 for non-English content for 47 out of 50 weeks
New Delhi: In 2023, Netflix, the American streaming giant, saw a significant viewership boost in India driven by mass-market licensed films such as Jawan, and Leo, and originals like Guns & Gulaabs. The platform reported that India began the year as its fastest-growing global market, a trend bolstered by offering subtitles and dubs in over 35 languages.