Jawan, Rana Naidu, Leo dominate Netflix viewing in 2023

New Delhi: In 2023, Netflix, the American streaming giant, saw a significant viewership boost in India driven by mass-market licensed films such as Jawan, and Leo , and originals like Guns & Gulaabs . The platform reported that India began the year as its fastest-growing global market, a trend bolstered by offering subtitles and dubs in over 35 languages.

Popular local titles like Kaala Paani (Hindi), Thunivu (Tamil), Leo (Tamil), Kushi (Telugu), and Padmini (Malayalam) made a significant impact. RRR (Hindi) notably remained in the India Top 10 on Netflix for 25 weeks. Jawan, available in all languages, emerged as the most-watched film in India within two weeks of its 2 November release. Internationally acclaimed films and series such as Extraction 2 and Stranger Things season four, also available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, maintained a trending status in India for several weeks. Moreover, Indian audiences have shown a growing affinity for French, Japanese, and Korean content, frequently placing these non-English titles in India’s top 10.

Netflix's diverse offering includes thrillers, comedies, action films, and dramas, often seen in the Top 10. The platform is set to release new seasons of popular series like Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Class, Rana Naidu, Delhi Crime, Mismatched, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Kota Factory, and Kaala Paani.

The universal appeal of stories was evident in 2023, with over 50 Indian stories gaining international recognition. Indian films and series consistently appeared in the Global Top 10 for non-English content for 47 out of 50 weeks. This list includes the heist-thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, original series Kohrra, the murder mystery Jaane Jaan, and the family entertainer Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery. Licensed films such as Shehzada, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Jawan, Gatta Kusthi, Vaathi, and Waltair Veerayya also found new global audiences, featuring in Netflix's international charts.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!