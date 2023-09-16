Jawan vs Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, directed by Atlee, continues to dominate the box office while Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has been experiencing a significant drop in its box office performance.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its thirty-sixth day in theatres, Gadar 2 secured a net earning of ₹44 lakh in India, recording the lowest so far and bringing its total collection in India to ₹517.72 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its ninth day in theatres, "Jawan" has added another ₹21 crore to its domestic nett collection in India, reaching a total of ₹410.49 crore.

Jawan which premiered on September 7 achieved a record-breaking opening day collection of ₹75 crore while Sunny Deol's "Gadar 2" raked in ₹40.1 crore on its opening day when it was released on August 11.

“Jawan" secured third position in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. The top spot is held by SRK's "Pathaan," which amassed ₹543.05 crore following its release in January, while the second spot is occupied by Sunny Deol's "Gadar 2," which has raked in ₹517.06 crore and is still running in theatres. Jawan has so far raked in ₹410.49 crore in India in nine days of its release.

In Week 1, “Gadar 2" earned ₹284.63 crore while "Jawan" earned ₹389.88 crore. Gadar 2 ₹134.47 crore in Week 2, ₹63.35 crore in Week 3, and ₹27.55 crore in Week 4. Even in Week 5, it managed to secure ₹7.28 crore in earnings.

"Jawan" has outpaced "Pathaan," which earned ₹364.15 crore in nine days. "Jawan" earned ₹46.34 crore more than “Pathaan" during the same period.

"Gadar 2" is now striving to surpass the lifetime earnings of "Pathaan," which holds the record for the highest-grossing Bollywood film with ₹543.05 crore in domestic net earnings, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. "Gadar 2" is still far away from surpassing “Pathaan".