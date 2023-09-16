Jawan vs Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Who's winning, Shah Rukh Khan or Sunny Deol?2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 12:17 PM IST
‘Jawan’ dominates box office while Gadar 2 experiences a significant drop.
Jawan vs Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, directed by Atlee, continues to dominate the box office while Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has been experiencing a significant drop in its box office performance.
According to Red Chillies Entertainment, the film has already raked in around ₹700 crore worldwide. Box Office Worldwide predicts that the worldwide gross figure will easily surpass ₹735 crore on the ninth day.