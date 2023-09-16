Hello User
Jawan vs Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Who's winning, Shah Rukh Khan or Sunny Deol?

Jawan vs Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Who's winning, Shah Rukh Khan or Sunny Deol?

2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 12:17 PM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

‘Jawan’ dominates box office while Gadar 2 experiences a significant drop.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by film director Atlee Kumar, actor Vijay Sethupathi, leading ladies Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra, and other members of the cast, gathers for a group photo during a press conference celebrating the success of the film 'Jawan' in Mumbai on September 15.

Jawan vs Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, directed by Atlee, continues to dominate the box office while Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has been experiencing a significant drop in its box office performance.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its thirty-sixth day in theatres, Gadar 2 secured a net earning of 44 lakh in India, recording the lowest so far and bringing its total collection in India to 517.72 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its ninth day in theatres, "Jawan" has added another 21 crore to its domestic nett collection in India, reaching a total of 410.49 crore.

Jawan which premiered on September 7 achieved a record-breaking opening day collection of 75 crore while Sunny Deol's "Gadar 2" raked in 40.1 crore on its opening day when it was released on August 11.

“Jawan" secured third position in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. The top spot is held by SRK's "Pathaan," which amassed 543.05 crore following its release in January, while the second spot is occupied by Sunny Deol's "Gadar 2," which has raked in 517.06 crore and is still running in theatres. Jawan has so far raked in 410.49 crore in India in nine days of its release.

In Week 1, “Gadar 2" earned 284.63 crore while "Jawan" earned 389.88 crore. Gadar 2 134.47 crore in Week 2, 63.35 crore in Week 3, and 27.55 crore in Week 4. Even in Week 5, it managed to secure 7.28 crore in earnings.

"Jawan" has outpaced "Pathaan," which earned 364.15 crore in nine days. "Jawan" earned 46.34 crore more than “Pathaan" during the same period.

"Gadar 2" is now striving to surpass the lifetime earnings of "Pathaan," which holds the record for the highest-grossing Bollywood film with 543.05 crore in domestic net earnings, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. "Gadar 2" is still far away from surpassing “Pathaan".

According to Red Chillies Entertainment, the film has already raked in around 700 crore worldwide. Box Office Worldwide predicts that the worldwide gross figure will easily surpass 735 crore on the ninth day.

Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 12:59 PM IST
