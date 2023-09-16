Jawan vs Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Who's winning, Shah Rukh Khan or Sunny Deol?2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 12:17 PM IST
Jawan vs Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, directed by Atlee, continues to dominate the box office while Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has been experiencing a significant drop in its box office performance.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its thirty-sixth day in theatres, Gadar 2 secured a net earning of ₹44 lakh in India, recording the lowest so far and bringing its total collection in India to ₹517.72 crore.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its ninth day in theatres, "Jawan" has added another ₹21 crore to its domestic nett collection in India, reaching a total of ₹410.49 crore.
Jawan which premiered on September 7 achieved a record-breaking opening day collection of ₹75 crore while Sunny Deol's "Gadar 2" raked in ₹40.1 crore on its opening day when it was released on August 11.
“Jawan" secured third position in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. The top spot is held by SRK's "Pathaan," which amassed ₹543.05 crore following its release in January, while the second spot is occupied by Sunny Deol's "Gadar 2," which has raked in ₹517.06 crore and is still running in theatres. Jawan has so far raked in ₹410.49 crore in India in nine days of its release.
In Week 1, “Gadar 2" earned ₹284.63 crore while "Jawan" earned ₹389.88 crore. Gadar 2 ₹134.47 crore in Week 2, ₹63.35 crore in Week 3, and ₹27.55 crore in Week 4. Even in Week 5, it managed to secure ₹7.28 crore in earnings.
"Jawan" has outpaced "Pathaan," which earned ₹364.15 crore in nine days. "Jawan" earned ₹46.34 crore more than “Pathaan" during the same period.
"Gadar 2" is now striving to surpass the lifetime earnings of "Pathaan," which holds the record for the highest-grossing Bollywood film with ₹543.05 crore in domestic net earnings, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. "Gadar 2" is still far away from surpassing “Pathaan".
According to Red Chillies Entertainment, the film has already raked in around ₹700 crore worldwide. Box Office Worldwide predicts that the worldwide gross figure will easily surpass ₹735 crore on the ninth day.