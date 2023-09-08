Jawan vs Gadar 2 vs Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1: Who won the race - SRK, Sunny Deol or Rajinikanth?2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Jawan Day 1 collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' earns ₹75 crore on opening day, has it surpassed Gadar 2 and Jailer collections? Check all details here
Jawan Day 1 collection: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited action thriller film ‘Jawan’ has finally hit theatres. The film's opening day saw great collections as it is estimated that it earned ₹75 crore in all languages in India. In terms of Box office collection for Day, Jawan has won the opening day collection as compared to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer.