Jawan Day 1 collection: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited action thriller film ‘Jawan’ has finally hit theatres. The film's opening day saw great collections as it is estimated that it earned ₹75 crore in all languages in India. In terms of Box office collection for Day, Jawan has won the opening day collection as compared to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer.

Speaking of Jawan reviews, fans called SRK's the film a blockbuster. The film has been getting a massive response from all the fans as well as the critics.

Apart from national chains, King Khan has proved his supremacy in the international markets. Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh citing an exclusive data said that Jawan has film debuted at Number 1 spot in Australia and New Zealand while the film is on Number 3 in Germany. Speaking of the film's collection, in Australia the film collected ₹2.11 crore, while in New Zealand it collected ₹39.13 lakhs. In Germany, the Day 1 collection is ₹1.30 crore while in UK it is ₹2.16 crore.

Gadar 2 Day 1 collection:

Gadar 2 released on 11 August and started with a bang raking a remarkable ₹40.1 crore on its opening day. The momentum continued on its second day too with the film collected ₹43.08 crore, exhibiting a growth of 7.43 percent compared to its opening day. With Jawan's release the film has still managed to earn ₹1.50 crore on Day 28 taking its total earning to ₹510.59 core in India, as per Sacnilk.com report. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 features the original cast of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena, and Charanjeet Singh, respectively. The film also stars Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Manoj Bakshi, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Rohit Chaudhary, and Rakesh Bedi.

Jailer Day 1 collection:

"Jailer" which released in theatres on August 10 saw an exhilarating Day 1 collection of ₹48.35 crore. As per Sacnilk.com, the Tamil version collected ₹37.6 crore, the Telugu version added ₹10.2 crore, and a modest ₹0.2 crore from the Kannada version. In the Hindi belt, it the film managed to garner ₹0.35 crore. As per the report, the film's total nett India collections stands at ₹398.68 crore while the worldwide collection ₹593 crore. On the day of Jawan's release, Prime Video had set the digital premiere of Rajinikanth's ‘Jailer’.

Jailer is a movie where Rajinikanth (Muthuvel Pandian), a retired jailer goes on a manhunt to find his son's killers. However, the road leads to a bit darker place and complex situation starts to take place. Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, "Jailer" stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Master Ritvik round out the cast.