comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 08 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.55 -0.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 240.35 2.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 583.45 0.72%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,624.05 0.82%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.15 2.02%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Jawdropping: Jawan Box Office collection beats all expectations; check Day 5 advance booking numbers
Back

Jawdropping: Jawan Box Office collection beats all expectations; check Day 5 advance booking numbers

 1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 08:21 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

'Jawan' Box Office collection has exceeded all expectations, earning over ₹384 crore worldwide in three days; check Day 5 advance booking numbers.

Kolkata: Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrate the release of his movie 'Jawan' at a cinema hall, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
Kolkata: Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrate the release of his movie 'Jawan' at a cinema hall, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

The much-anticipated film Jawan has not only met expectations but significantly exceeded them, amassing a staggering 384.69 crore worldwide in just three days. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s movie has earned 316.56 crore in just its first five days at the domestic Box Office. The movie's performance signals a blockbuster start, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year so far.

Red Chillies Entertainment earlier shared the “historic" numbers on social media and thanked everyone for their love.

On its first day, a Thursday, Jawan kicked off with a bang, securing 75 crore in net collections across India. This strong opening provided the film with the momentum it needed to power through its first weekend.

The momentum slightly dipped on the second day, a Friday, as the film garnered 53.23 crore. Nonetheless, Jawan rebounded impressively over the weekend. On Saturday, it managed to collect a net amount of 77.83 crore, followed by an even more robust performance on Sunday, where it roughly raked in 80.5 crore.

Also Read: ‘Declare Shah Rukh Khan a natural resource…’: Anand Mahindra cheers as Jawan breaks box office records

Film critic Taran Adarsh earlier tweeted that Jawan Box Office collection on Day 4 (Sunday) was “ALL-TIME HIGHEST SINGLE DAY AT NATIONAL CHAINS".

However, as is often the case with films that see a strong opening weekend, the Box Office collections experienced a drop when the workweek resumed. On its first Monday, the movie's net collections are estimated to be around 30 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan’s movie’s advance booking numbers for Day 5 is phenomenal, to say the least. The movie victoriously passed the Monday test as nearly 3 lakh (2,91,696) tickets have already been booked.

Also Read: How Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan never backed down to underworld, recounts Sanjay Gupta

Boasting unprecedented Box Office figures, Jawan is set to draw audiences to cinemas, buoyed by glowing reviews and highly positive word-of-mouth recommendations from viewers.

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.Also

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Sep 2023, 08:21 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App