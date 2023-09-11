'Jawan' Box Office collection has exceeded all expectations, earning over ₹384 crore worldwide in three days; check Day 5 advance booking numbers.

The much-anticipated film Jawan has not only met expectations but significantly exceeded them, amassing a staggering ₹384.69 crore worldwide in just three days. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's movie has earned ₹316.56 crore in just its first five days at the domestic Box Office. The movie's performance signals a blockbuster start, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year so far.

Red Chillies Entertainment earlier shared the “historic" numbers on social media and thanked everyone for their love.

On its first day, a Thursday, Jawan kicked off with a bang, securing ₹75 crore in net collections across India. This strong opening provided the film with the momentum it needed to power through its first weekend.

The momentum slightly dipped on the second day, a Friday, as the film garnered ₹53.23 crore. Nonetheless, Jawan rebounded impressively over the weekend. On Saturday, it managed to collect a net amount of ₹77.83 crore, followed by an even more robust performance on Sunday, where it roughly raked in ₹80.5 crore.

Also Read: ‘Declare Shah Rukh Khan a natural resource…’: Anand Mahindra cheers as Jawan breaks box office records Film critic Taran Adarsh earlier tweeted that Jawan Box Office collection on Day 4 (Sunday) was “ALL-TIME HIGHEST SINGLE DAY AT NATIONAL CHAINS".

However, as is often the case with films that see a strong opening weekend, the Box Office collections experienced a drop when the workweek resumed. On its first Monday, the movie's net collections are estimated to be around ₹30 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan’s movie’s advance booking numbers for Day 5 is phenomenal, to say the least. The movie victoriously passed the Monday test as nearly 3 lakh (2,91,696) tickets have already been booked.

Also Read: How Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan never backed down to underworld, recounts Sanjay Gupta Boasting unprecedented Box Office figures, Jawan is set to draw audiences to cinemas, buoyed by glowing reviews and highly positive word-of-mouth recommendations from viewers.