Jigarthanda DoubleX BO Collection: Raghava Lawrence's film mints ₹2 crore on day 1, hopes for good numbers on weekend
Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda Double X movie received a good response from the audience on the first day of its release, November 10. The film earned ₹2 crore on day 1 for all languages in India, as per early estimates on the Sacnilk website.
