Jigarthanda DoubleX BO Collection: Raghava Lawrence's film mints ₹2 crore on day 1, hopes for good numbers on weekend

 Livemint

Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda Double X movie received a good response from the audience on the first day of its release, earning ₹2 crore in India.

Poster of Jigarthanda Double X moviePremium
Poster of Jigarthanda Double X movie

Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda Double X movie received a good response from the audience on the first day of its release, November 10. The film earned 2 crore on day 1 for all languages in India, as per early estimates on the Sacnilk website. 

The film had an overall 26.27% Tamil occupancy on Friday. Of all Indian languages, more than 15% audience enjoyed Jigarthanda Double X in Telugu language, according to Sacnilk reports. 

Jigarthanda Double X is a “winner"

Several social media users on Friday said that Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda Double X is a “winner". They shared positive reviews of the movie on microblogging website. Actor Dhanush was among the first to review the film on social media. He praised the "fantastic craft" by Karthik Subbaraj and called the movie "amazing".

“Watched jigarthandaxx. Fantastic craft from @karthiksubbaraj, being amazing has become an usual deal for @iam_SJSuryah. As a performer @offl_Lawrence is a revelation. @Music_Santhosh u r a beauty. The last 40 mins of d film steals your heart. All the best to the crew and cast," he tweeted. 

A Twitter user lauded the movie for its emotional connect, climax and cinematic experience. He rated the movie 3.75/5 and tweeted, "A GANGSTER Film🔥SJS Thalaivar Settled Perf😎Lawrence Neat Perf🤝🏾SaNa Pirichu Menjutaru🥵 K Subbaraj Back With BANG🫡 Interval & Climax r Big+❤️Emotion Connect❤️‍🩹Can Trim Around 20+Mins🙂A Cinematic Experience! WINNER!!"

“Film making at its best👌🏻Everything worked out very well..writing ✍🏼, Bgm/ music 🎶Cinematography 🎥 and casting was so perfect👍🏻," another user commented. 

About Jigarthanda Double X

Jigarthanda Double X is an action gangster genre, just like 'Jigarthanda', written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie, which stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles, was released on Friday, November 10. The Tamil film is a spiritual successor to Jigarthanda (2014) and has managed to win over the audience.

National award-winning cinematographer Tirru is the Director of Photography for 'Jigarthanda Double X'. He shares a great rapport with Karthik Subbaraj and worked together in films such as 'Mercury' and Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta'.

Music for the movie is by Santhosh Narayanan who has scored for 'Jigarthanda' and has been part of most of Karthik's earlier movies as well.

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST
