Jio Studios announces new co-production with Aamir Khan1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 11:07 AM IST
Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, may invest as much as ₹3,000 crore to boost Jio Cinema’s subscription and advertising revenues, according to the estimates of film trade experts.
Jio Studios has announced a new film titled Laapataa Ladies to be co-produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and directed by Rao. The comedy drama will release in cinemas on 5 January, 2024.
