Jio Studios announces new co-production with Aamir Khan

Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, may invest as much as ₹3,000 crore to boost Jio Cinema’s subscription and advertising revenues, according to the estimates of film trade experts.

Jio Studios has announced a new film titled Laapataa Ladies to be co-produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and directed by Rao. The comedy drama will release in cinemas on 5 January, 2024.

Earlier this year, Jio Studios announced a plan to create a repertoire of 100 movies and web originals to bolster the streaming platform's standing and retain customer engagement after the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The company started work on several movie projects in the pre-pandemic days and is now likely to directly stream a few on its OTT platform, and some others may be released in theatres.

“Our vision is to power stories that are from, by and for India and Bharat and tell stories that not only entertain but also have a purpose. We partner with storytellers in every Indian language and take the stories mainstream. Our mission is to make in India and show the world is vast and inclusive and will ensure growth of the entire value chain," Jyoti Deshpande, president of RIL’s media and content business, had said in a statement.