NEW DELHI : Hey! Sinamika , a Tamil film produced by Jio Studios, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari will release in cinemas on 25 February. So far, Jio has been known for films like Roohi , Hindi Medium , Bala and other small-scale titles.

To be sure, the Telugu and Tamil film industries are on track with their theatrical release plans despite the latest surge in covid-19 cases. Trade experts estimate that south Indian films will lead box office collections in 2021, with a 50% plus share – reversing the earlier trend where Hindi films used to lead the pack.

As things stand today, regional language cinema, driven by Telugu and Tamil films, could make up nearly 50% of overall box office collections, a drastic jump from the 25-30% it would bring in before the pandemic, said trade experts. The rest will be divided equally between Hindi and Hollywood (including dubbed versions) films that were only beginning to find their bearings after the first and second covid waves. Before the pandemic, Hindi films made up 50-60% of overall box office revenues.

After the first wave too, south Indian cinema was quick to churn out money-spinners like Master, Vakeel Saab, Jathi Ratnalu and Uppena, with the Telugu industry managing three profitable releases within the first month when theatres reopened after the second wave. These included SR Kalyanamandapam, Thimmarasu and Raja Raja Chopra. The industry was also most aggressive among all languages in locking dates for new star-studded titles such as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak. The Tamil industry also managed a profitable beginning with Rajinikanth-starrer Annatthe that was released for Diwali.

