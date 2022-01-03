Jio Studios' Dalquer Salmaan-starrer ‘Hey! Sinamika' to release on 25 February

After the first wave too, south Indian cinema was quick to churn out money-spinners like Master, Vakeel Saab, Jathi Ratnalu and Uppena, with the Telugu industry managing three profitable releases within the first month when theatres reopened after the second wave. These included SR Kalyanamandapam, Thimmarasu and Raja Raja Chopra. The industry was also most aggressive among all languages in locking dates for new star-studded titles such as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak. The Tamil industry also managed a profitable beginning with Rajinikanth-starrer Annatthe that was released for Diwali.