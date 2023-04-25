Will RIL’s latest content splash boost JioCinema subscription?1 min read 25 Apr 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Earlier this month, Jio Studios announced a plan to create a repertoire of 100 movies and web originals to bolster the streaming platform’s standing and retain customer engagement after the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, may invest as much as ₹3,000 crore to boost Jio Cinema’s subscription and advertising revenues, according to the estimates of three film trade experts.
