Will RIL’s latest content splash boost JioCinema subscription?

The company started work on several movie projects in the pre-pandemic days and is now likely to directly stream a few on its OTT platform, and some others may be released in theatres. JioCinema is considering a nominal subscription fee for the movies at a fraction of what rivals charge. It is looking to keep the charges low, and play on the scale of Jio customers, said media industry experts. There are three expected plans — ₹99 per month, ₹499 annually and a daily plan of ₹2.

