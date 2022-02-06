Jio Studios will release its first Marathi film Me Vasantrao on 1 April. It stars Rahul Deshpande and has been directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari.

Last month, Jio Studios had announced that Hey! Sinamika, a Tamil film it has produced, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari will release in cinemas on 25 February. So far, Jio has been known for films like Roohi, Hindi Medium, Bala and other small-scale titles.

Films in regional languages such as Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam have managed to sustain impressive box office collections despite the big Bollywood roll-outs since Diwali. They have been at a bigger advantage over the past few weeks since all Hindi releases had been pushed.

Marathi film Jhimma, for instance, had made ₹5.83 crore within two weeks of release despite the 50% cap in Maharashtra theatres, and Hindi films like Sooryavanshi and Antim-The Final Truth running alongside. Dulquer Salman’s Kurup had set the cash registers ringing as had another Malayalam film Jan-E-Man. Bengali sports drama Golondaaj was even dubbed into Hindi after a successful run in its home state.

Trade experts say the word-of-mouth for these films has been positive and they have benefited from audiences looking for quality content post the pandemic, apart from the fact that ‘revenge viewing’ is taking place in substantial measure with people visiting theatres continually if they come once.

Smaller regional language film industries that do not boast of large budgets of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema, are bleeding with the pandemic having created losses of nearly ₹600 crore, according to trade experts.

Not only are multiple projects stuck with interest costs mounting for producers, but also content in these languages have still not picked up in a big way by large video streaming platforms which focus on languages with a bigger draw.

