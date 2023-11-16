JioCinema announces foray into kids entertainment
During the pandemic audience for children's content doubled on television and streaming services, and has now reached a point of steady viewership
New Delhi: JioCinema, the video streaming platform owned by Reliance Industries Ltd., has announced its venture into kids entertainment with a dedicated ‘Kids and Family’ offering spanning over 3,000 hours of content that will cater to young audiences - tiny tots, kids, pre-teens - and also serve the entire family, the company said.