JioCinema rolls out premium pricing plan for 999 a year

JioCinema rolls out premium pricing plan for ₹999 a year1 min read 15 May 2023, 11:51 AM IST
The subscription plan gives access to premium Hollywood content on up to four devices while live sports and local language entertainment shall remain free on the platform.
New Delhi: Reliance Industries-owned video streaming service JioCinema has rolled out a premium pricing plan for ₹999 a year, upping its game for the Indian OTT market that hosts foreign players such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video as well as several homegrown entities.
