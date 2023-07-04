JioCinema to stream Sonam Kapoor-starrer ‘Blind’1 min read 04 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST
This April, Jio Studios announced a plan to create a repertoire of 100 movies and web originals to bolster the streaming platform’s standing and retain customer engagement after the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
New Delhi: JioCinema, the video streaming platform owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd, will stream Sonam Kapoor-starrer Blind on 7 July. The film directed by Shome Makhija will stream for free.
