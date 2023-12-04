JioCinema turns choosy; Jio Studios looks for new content buyers
Reliance Industries Ltd-owned production house Jio Studios is looking beyond sister concern JioCinema to stream its movies and web shows after the latter declined much of its content, two people aware of the matter said. Jio Studios has also stopped green-lighting new projects in the backdrop of many completed projects remaining unsold, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.