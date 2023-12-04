JioCinema turns choosy; Jio Studios looks for new content buyers

However, all of Jio Studios productions were not expected to be streamed on JioCinema, said Jyoti Deshpande, president of Reliance’s media and content business. “While the platform (JioCinema) may be our preferred partner, it isn’t reasonable for any one service to consume so much content. If there is a strategy fit with JioCinema, the title will go there; else, we will look at others," Deshpande said. She added that even in the past, its film productions like Stree have streamed on other platforms and satellite rights have gone to other companies as well. Moreover, JioCinema is focused on sports and reality content while following an ad monetization model, which means it cannot be a home for big movies and premium series.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}