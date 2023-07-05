Jio’s content push may stir an OTT turf war

Jio’s content push may stir an OTT turf war3 min read 05 Jul 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Industry experts anticipate that the move could have implications on content production and talent acquisition that could become more expensive with the entry of a Reliance-backed deep-pocketed player, putting pressure on rivals to re-evaluate pricing and strategies.
NEW DELHI : JioCinema, the video streaming platform owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd, is set to disrupt the Indian OTT market with its free local language programming, which sets it apart from rivals such as SonyLIV or ZEE5, who have similar content behind a paywall.
