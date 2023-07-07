Bigg Boss OTT records 4 billion minutes of watch time in 15 days1 min read 07 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST
To hook new customers and engage their loyal fans, broadcasters are increasingly taking spin-offs or some versions of their popular TV shows to OTT platforms.
New Delhi: JioCinema, the video streaming platform owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd, has recorded 4 billion minutes of watch time across 35 million viewers for reality show Bigg Boss OTT in the first 15 days. Over 150 million votes have been registered in the first two weeks, the company said in a statement.
