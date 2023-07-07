New Delhi: JioCinema, the video streaming platform owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd, has recorded 4 billion minutes of watch time across 35 million viewers for reality show Bigg Boss OTT in the first 15 days. Over 150 million votes have been registered in the first two weeks, the company said in a statement.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the current season of Bigg Boss OTT, presented by Vimal Elaichi and powered by Too Yumm, also includes special partners like Vicco Vajradanti Sugar Free Paste, Paytm, Silver Coin Chakki Atta, Lenskart, Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, among other brands.

To hook new customers and engage their loyal fans, broadcasters are increasingly taking spin-offs or some versions of their popular TV shows to OTT platforms.

Disney+ Hotstar, has premiered Star network’s celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan besides streaming a spin-off of its popular soap Anupamaa titled Namaste America which takes the protagonist 20 years back in time.

The success of shows like Qubool Hai 2.0 on ZEE5 (a sequel to Zee’s 2012 serial) and Bigg Boss OTT on Voot in 2021, has encouraged TV channels to leverage their hot shows online. Media analysts said more and more women turning to watching content online is also responsible for such innovations. However, given the demand for high quality on the web, content costs can double in many cases.

These are extremely popular franchises built on television, and with the growth in consumption on streaming, there is an opportunity to build them on that front too, said media experts. On television, shows are limited by duration of episodes whereas on digital there is scope for heightened experiences through exclusive shoulder content, which refers to highlights or shorter clips of the show.