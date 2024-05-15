JioCinema’s ultra-cheap subscription plan likely to expand India’s OTT universe
Late last month, JioCinema said its premium plan will include ad-free content across languages, including original series and TV entertainment on any device, for ₹29 a month. The new plan could help widen India’s OTT market and bring fence-sitters into the streaming universe.
