JioFiber users to get free one year Amazon Prime subscription on select plans

NEW DELHI : American video streaming service Amazon Prime Video has announced a collaboration with Reliance Jio to provide JioFiber subscribers access to its content. Further, Jio will offer one year of Prime membership worth ₹999 to JioFiber customers on Gold and above broadband plans, at no extra cost.

JioFiber customers, on Gold plans and above, can activate their annual Amazon Prime membership by signing in through an existing Amazon account or by creating a new one through their Jio Set-top box and by logging into the Jio app or the website. While new customers can recharge the JioFiber Gold and above plan, existing Amazon Prime members can directly sign-in on their Jio Set-top-boxes.

“We are delighted to work with Jio to make Amazon Prime membership available to Jio Fiber customers" Gaurav Gandhi, director and country general manager, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement. “At Amazon, we constantly strive to offer customers, the best-in-class entertainment. With this launch, we will further extend the reach and access of Amazon Prime Video in India, giving more customers the experience of watching our broad selection of originals, movies, Indian as well as international shows, on their TV sets."

Anshuman Thakur, head of strategy at Jio said that the partnership with Amazon Prime Video opens up a new world of entertainment for JioFiber customers.

“Jio continues to provide an enriched experience to its customers and this tie-up enables JioFiber users to avail one year of Amazon Prime membership at no extra cost," he said in a statement.

