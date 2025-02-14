JioHotstar vs Amazon Prime vs Netflix: How much subscription fee do you need to pay?

JioStar on Friday launched a new streaming platform, JioHotstar, by merging JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. The platform will host content from both the over-the-top (OTT) networks, bringing together hundreds of movies, series and more under one umbrella.

Apart from original content from JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, JioHotstar will also feature shows from multiple international studios and streaming platforms.

Jiostar, with its merged platform, now wants to disrupt the traditional subscription models for OTT content. JioHotstar will offer free viewing of all content to its 50 crore users, apart from Hollywood films.

Advertisement

Users can view the content for a limited number of hours in a month, sampling a diverse range of programmes that the platform offers. This will also boost the reach of JioHotstar.

JioHotstar launched: How much will you have to pay? According to Kevin Vaz, CEO-entertainment, JioStar, a current Disney+ Hotstar paid subscriber will see no change when they open the new app. However, subscriptions of JioCinema subscribers will be automatically updated to the premium version.

The mobile ad-supported plan starts at ₹149 per month and ₹499 per year and will provide access to one device at a time.

Advertisement

“Our pricing remains familiar—for example, ₹149 for mobile subscriptions for a quarter and ₹499 a quarter for the ad-free experience,” Vaz mentioned.

JioHotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix Here is a comparison of subscription plans offered by JioHotstar, Prime Video and Netflix:

Platform Name Subscription Price Jio Hotstar Starts at ₹ 299 for 3 months Prime Video Starts at ₹ 299 per month Netflix Starts at ₹ 149 per month

JioHotstar: > Mobile (Ad-supported plan): ₹149 for 3 months and ₹499 per year. Accessible to one device at a time.

>Super (Ad-supported plan) - ₹299 for 3 months and ₹899 per year. Can be used by up to two devices at a time on mobile, web or any other supported living room device.

Advertisement

>Premium (Ad-free plan) - ₹299 per month, ₹499 for 3 months and ₹1499 per year. Users can access content on any four devices at a time.

Prime Video: >Monthly: ₹299

>Quarterly: ₹599

Annual: ₹1499

>Annual Prime Lite: ₹799 ((all Prime benefits except Prime Reading, Prime Gaming and Prime Video access being limited to one device)

Netflix: >Mobile (480p): ₹149 per month. Users can view content on one device at a time.

>Basic (720p): ₹199 per month. Access on one device at a time, including mobile, computer, TV, tablet.

Advertisement

>Standard (1080p): ₹499 per month. Access on two devices at a time, including mobile, computer, TV, tablet.

>Premium (4K + HDR): ₹649 per month. Users can view content on any four devices at a time.