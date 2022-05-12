Telugu video streaming service aha has partnered with audio streaming platform JioSaavn to offer users access to a one-year subscription of both apps at a discounted price. The new rate of Rs. 399 makes for a 50% discount from the annual subscription price of ₹798 on both platforms independently, the two companies said in a statement.

The latest partnership underscores aha’s aim to entertain the audience in their native language and JioSaavn’s commitment to providing an audio streaming experience to users in regional markets with the most relevant content offerings, the statement said. Additionally, the association will drive organic subscription growth for both platforms while adding value to their new users that sign up for this offer. At present, aha and JioSaavn’s annual subscriptions are priced at Rs. 399. With this collaboration, both brands will offer annual subscription at the price of one, ₹399 per annum for their new users.

“We at aha are delighted to partner with JioSaavn for this exclusive offer. Our partnership with JioSaavn reemphasizes our commitment to generate better value for our users with exclusive partnerships," Ajit Thakur, CEO, aha said in a statement.

aha Video, which was launched in March 2020, benefited from the covid-19 lockdown and also the first-mover advantage as a big Telugu platform in its home state. Platforms such as aha Video are trying to grab eyeballs in the face of stiff competition from foreign streaming services that are betting big on regional content. Netflix released its first Telugu original Pitta Kathalu last February and has seen films such as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, both in the same language, feature in its top 10 row in India.

Amazon Prime acquired big Telugu star vehicles such as Narappa and Tuck Jagadish for direct release during the pandemic, while Disney+ Hotstar streamed its first Telugu original show, Unheard, last September.

