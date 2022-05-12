JioSaavn, aha Video partner for subscription offer

The latest partnership underscores aha’s aim to entertain the audience in their native language and JioSaavn’s commitment to providing an audio streaming experience to users in regional markets with the most relevant content offerings, the statement said. Additionally, the association will drive organic subscription growth for both platforms while adding value to their new users that sign up for this offer. At present, aha and JioSaavn’s annual subscriptions are priced at Rs. 399. With this collaboration, both brands will offer annual subscription at the price of one, ₹399 per annum for their new users.