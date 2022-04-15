JioSaavn, Hoichoi announce partnership

“At hoichoi, we have always been passionate about widening our user base and enthusiastic about presenting our existing users with differentiated content in collaboration with brands that aim alike. I believe this partnership with JioSaavn has the ability to generate mutually desired engagement and growth. With this strategic brand integration, we plan to present the audience with the attractive package to our extensive library of new and existing series along with the vast audio catalogue of JioSaavn," Vishnu Mohta, co-founder– hoichoi, said in a statement.