JioSaavn, Hoichoi announce partnership

NEW DELHI: Video streaming service Hoichoi and JioSaavn, a music and audio streaming service, have partnered for a bundle that will allow both their offerings to be available on the former’s platform. The annual bundle will give users access to JioSaavn’s audio streaming catalogue, as well as access to regional entertainment content including popular Bengali movies and original shows – on the Hoichoi platform.
Both OTT services will be available in a bundle deal at a 30% discount for 12 months, allowing users to stream music from 80 plus million tracks and access over 2,000 hours of movies, original series, films, docu-series and more, the two companies said in a statement.
The association will drive organic subscription growth for both platforms while adding value to their end-users by offering a deeper, more differentiated range of streaming content, making it a win- win proposition for all stakeholders, the two companies added. In the recent past, Hoichoi has collaborated with nation-level brands looking to tap deeper into regional Bengali-dominated markets and vernacular consumers while regional brands, on the other hand, have been partnering with JioSaavn to make Hoichoi accessible and reach out to a wider audience base.
“At hoichoi, we have always been passionate about widening our user base and enthusiastic about presenting our existing users with differentiated content in collaboration with brands that aim alike. I believe this partnership with JioSaavn has the ability to generate mutually desired engagement and growth. With this strategic brand integration, we plan to present the audience with the attractive package to our extensive library of new and existing series along with the vast audio catalogue of JioSaavn," Vishnu Mohta, co-founder– hoichoi, said in a statement.
Founded in 2007 as Saavn, JioSaavn is an audio streaming service for South Asian music and artists. In March 2018, Reliance Industries Ltd. acquired a majority stake in JioSaavn. The company has 900 plus label partnerships besides over 80 million tracks in 16 languages.