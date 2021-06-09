NEW DELHI: JioSaavn , the audio streaming app owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, has launched a new video product - JioSaavnTV.

The new product, which will be hosted on the app's homepage, will allow users to watch television music channels and playlists, curated by the platform itself according to mood, genre and artistes, the company said in a statement.

While paid JioSaavn subscribers can access the video library ad-free on the app, freemium users, or those who only pay for some content, can watch up to three videos a month.

Saavn Media Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), had announced the launch of JioSaavn, a streaming, entertainment and artiste platform that represents the official integration of JioMusic and Saavn in December 2018. The implied valuation of the combined entity after the acquisition was over $1 billion.

India’s audio streaming market is dominated by Gaana, the streaming service owned by Times Internet Ltd, with a 30% share, followed by JioSaavn (24%), Wynk Music (15%), Spotify (15%), Google Play Music (10%), and others (7%), according to a study by Kantar and audience measurement and analytics company VTION last January.

Last October, JioSaavn had integrated with podcast hosting service Spreaker, owned by American technology company Voxnest. The integration will give podcasters on Spreaker the opportunity to get discovered by a new audience and South Asian listeners on JioSaavn will now have access to a plethora of global podcast content, the two companies had said in a statement.

Spreaker offerings included the Irish comedy podcast Those Conspiracy Guys that discusses genres of conspiracy theories, The Slang Podcast, an exploration of British slang for English learners and Little Did I Know, a musical, among others.

