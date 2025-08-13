JioStar's Colors bets on shades of socially-rooted stories, reality shows
JioStar's Colors channel adopts a dual strategy focusing on fiction rooted in social truths and popular non-fiction shows like Bigg Boss. By appealing to a broader audience beyond women, Colors aims to innovate amid challenges in the general entertainment category.
As the general entertainment category (GEC) grapples with audience fatigue and a shortage of fresh storytelling, JioStar’s Colors is doubling down on a two-pronged strategy: socially rooted fiction and high-impact nonfiction. Known for portraying issues such as child marriage and transgender rights, the channel is also riding the popularity of reality hits such as ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ to stay relevant across television and digital.