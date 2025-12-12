JioStar, ICC jointly refute reports of media rights disagreement in India; ‘existing agreement remains fully in force’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and JioStar jointly on Friday refuted reports of media rights disagreement in India, stating them "incorrect". The development came after several media reports read that Reliance Industries-controlled JioStar is pulling out of their four-year media rights deal with the ICC midway due to financial losses.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) and JioStar have noted recent media reports concerning the status of the ICC’s media rights agreement in India,” JioStar and ICC jointly said in a statement. "These reports do not reflect the position of either organisation.

“The existing agreement between the ICC and JioStar remains fully in force, and JioStar continues as the ICC’s official media rights partner in India. Any suggestion that JioStar has withdrawn from the agreement is incorrect,” the statement further added.

The reports also added that JioStar gave a formal notice to the ICC and the cricket's apex body has restarted the sale of media rights in India, seeking $2.4 billion, for the 2026–29 cycle.

'Both organisations remain focused' Had JioStar exited the media rights agreement, it would have been a major blow to the ICC, considering the men's T20 World Cup is just a couple of months away. The statement also added that JioStar is fully committed to honour its contractual obligations in letter and spirit.

“Both organisations remain focused on delivering uninterrupted, world-class coverage of upcoming ICC events to fans across India, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, one of the sport’s most anticipated global tournaments,” the statement further read.

“Preparations for these events are progressing exactly as planned, and there is no impact on viewers, advertisers, or industry partners. ICC and JioStar, as long-term commercial partners, maintain regular communication on operational, commercial and strategic matters focused on the role the partnership can play in growing the sport,” it concluded.