Industry
JioStar begins layoffs after merger, over 1,100 face the axe
Summary
- The company's severance payout ensures six to 12 months of salary to laid-off employees, depending on the number of years served.
Mumbai: JioStar will lay off more than 1,100 employees as the newly formed joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd's Viacom18 and The Walt Disney Co.'s India unit cuts overlapping roles following the merger, said multiple people aware of the development.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more