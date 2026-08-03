JioStar sharpens profit focus across platforms, bets on ‘many Indias’

JioStar, the media and entertainment arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), says it is deliberately backing stories that extend beyond India's major metros to resonate with audiences across diverse sub-cultures and economic segments, acknowledging that a one-size-fits-all approach does not work in a country of this scale.
A senior executive said the company is taking a selective, considered approach to greenlighting content across films (Star Studio18), linear television (including general entertainment channels like Colors and Star Plus) and streaming (JioHotstar), with a strong focus on profitability as viewers turn increasingly screen-agnostic and the lines between TV and OTT continue to blur.