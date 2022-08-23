John Abraham announces new film ‘Tariq’

Over the years, he has been seen in films like Zinda, Taxi No. 9211, Baabul, Kabul Express, No Smoking, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Dostana and New York. More recently, Abraham appeared in Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2, both of which were box office disasters in 2021. He did a cameo in his own production Sardar Ka Grandson starring Arjun Kapoor that streamed on Netflix. He produced and wrote the story of science-fiction actioner Attack: Part 1 (2022), where he co-starred with Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez that released this April. He was last seen in mystery thriller Ek Villain Returns that released last month.