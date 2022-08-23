John Abraham announces new film ‘Tariq’1 min read . 10:28 AM IST
Recently, Abraham appeared in Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2, both of which were box office disasters in 2021.
NEW DELHI: Actor John Abraham has announced a new film Tariq to be directed by Arun Gopalan that will release on Independence Day 2023.
Abraham started his modelling career appearing in a music video for the song Surma by Punjabi singer Jazzy B and went on to do a number of commercial advertisements and other music videos for singers including Pankaj Udhas, Hans Raj Hans and Babul Supriyo.
He made his acting debut with Jism in 2003, an erotic thriller co-starring Bipasha Basu. In the same year, Abraham appeared in Anurag Basu’s horror paranormal romance film Saaya alongside Tara Sharma and Mahima Chaudhry. He went on to do films like Pooja Bhatt’s directorial debut Paap alongside Udita Goswami and Ahmed Khan’s film Lakeer – Forbidden Lines, co-starring Nauheed Cyrusi, Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty and Sohail Khan, all of which failed at the box office.
Abraham came into his own with Dhoom, an action film produced by Yash Raj Films in 2004, following it with supernatural thriller Kaal and the comedy Garam Masala, both of which did well at the box office. Later that year, he had a role in Water, which was centered on the Hindu widows in British India of the 1930s, written and directed by independent Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta.
Over the years, he has been seen in films like Zinda, Taxi No. 9211, Baabul, Kabul Express, No Smoking, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Dostana and New York. More recently, Abraham appeared in Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2, both of which were box office disasters in 2021. He did a cameo in his own production Sardar Ka Grandson starring Arjun Kapoor that streamed on Netflix. He produced and wrote the story of science-fiction actioner Attack: Part 1 (2022), where he co-starred with Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez that released this April. He was last seen in mystery thriller Ek Villain Returns that released last month.