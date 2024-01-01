John Abraham buys 75-crore bungalow in Mumbai’s Khar area

Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham has purchased a 13,138 sqft luxurious bungalow with two floors in Mumbai’s Khar for over ₹75 crore. The bungalow is located at Khar's Linking Road, one of the biggest retail high streets in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deal came to light through property registration documents obtained by IndexTap.com.

The property—owned by 81-year-old Pravin Nathalal Shah, a resident of Pennsylvania in the US, and his family—includes an open land area of 7,722 sqft and a two-story 5,416 sqft bungalow. It has the potential for redevelopment.

The Linking Road is rated the third most popular high street retail in India after Bengaluru's MG Road. Khar's residential realty commands a price ranging between ₹40,000 and ₹90,000 per sqft, reported PTI.

John Abraham registered the deal on December 27, 2023, with Pravin Nathalal Shah and the 10 members of his family who reside in the US now. The Bollywood actor paid ₹70.83 crore to the seller and ₹4.25 crore in stamp duties to the BMC for the bungalow named Nirmal Bhuvan, the agency reported.

The actor, known to be a keen property investor, lives in a sea-facing penthouse on the Hiten Apartments on Shirley Rajan Road in Bandra West. He has also invested in many companies spanning online, food and beverages, community, fitness and lifestyle apart from real estate.

He also owns two sports teams: Northeast United, which is a professional soccer team in the Indian Super League, and the other is a professional hockey team Delhi Waveriders which plays in the Indian Hockey League.

The actor has an array of projects in the pipeline, including The Diplomat, Tehran, Tariq and Vedaa, according to film industry grape-wine.

