John Abraham’s ‘Attack’ makes 10 crore on first weekend

The science fiction action film directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, who has co-written the script with Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor, is based on a story by lead star Abraham, who features alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, with Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting roles
NEW DELHI: John Abraham’s action film Attack ended its first weekend with box office collections of ₹10 crore. Young urban viewers, the target group for the stunt-oriented film with a twist modelled on contemporary video games, do not really watch Hindi action films barring a few exceptions, said trade website Box Office India.
“Even a far bigger film like the Hindi version of RRR or Sooryavanshi perform comparatively lower in Mumbai and Delhi city versus other parts of the country. The Hindi-speaking belts are a must for action films but they are unlikely to turn up for such movies. This is also why there was hardly any growth on Sunday as the audience in mass circuits was not interested," Box Office India said in a blog.
Meanwhile, the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s RRR cruised past the ₹50 crore mark for its second weekend, though the collections were hit by the start of Ramzan in places. The film joins the list of films which have earned ₹50 crore over their second weekends including Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dangal, PK, Sanju, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and The Kashmir Files.
RRR, originally a Telugu-language epic period action drama film directed by Rajamouli, is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment and stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), and their fight against the British rule.
