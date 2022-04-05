Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  John Abraham’s ‘Attack’ makes 10 crore on first weekend

John Abraham’s ‘Attack’ makes 10 crore on first weekend

John Abraham’s action film Attack ended its first weekend with box office collections of 10 crore. (Photo: Twitter @rohitjswl01)
1 min read . 05 Apr 2022 Lata Jha

  • The science fiction action film directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, who has co-written the script with Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor, is based on a story by lead star Abraham, who features alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, with Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting roles

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: John Abraham’s action film Attack ended its first weekend with box office collections of 10 crore. Young urban viewers, the target group for the stunt-oriented film with a twist modelled on contemporary video games, do not really watch Hindi action films barring a few exceptions, said trade website Box Office India.

NEW DELHI: John Abraham’s action film Attack ended its first weekend with box office collections of 10 crore. Young urban viewers, the target group for the stunt-oriented film with a twist modelled on contemporary video games, do not really watch Hindi action films barring a few exceptions, said trade website Box Office India.

“Even a far bigger film like the Hindi version of RRR or Sooryavanshi perform comparatively lower in Mumbai and Delhi city versus other parts of the country. The Hindi-speaking belts are a must for action films but they are unlikely to turn up for such movies. This is also why there was hardly any growth on Sunday as the audience in mass circuits was not interested," Box Office India said in a blog.

“Even a far bigger film like the Hindi version of RRR or Sooryavanshi perform comparatively lower in Mumbai and Delhi city versus other parts of the country. The Hindi-speaking belts are a must for action films but they are unlikely to turn up for such movies. This is also why there was hardly any growth on Sunday as the audience in mass circuits was not interested," Box Office India said in a blog.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The science fiction action film directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, who has co-written the script with Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor, is based on a story by lead star Abraham, who features alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, with Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s RRR cruised past the 50 crore mark for its second weekend, though the collections were hit by the start of Ramzan in places. The film joins the list of films which have earned 50 crore over their second weekends including Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dangal, PK, Sanju, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and The Kashmir Files.

RRR, originally a Telugu-language epic period action drama film directed by Rajamouli, is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment and stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), and their fight against the British rule.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!